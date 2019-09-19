OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue at Phippen Museum, Sept. 21

The 14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue is being held at the Phippen Museum of Western Art from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Phippen Museum)

The 14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue is being held at the Phippen Museum of Western Art from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Phippen Museum)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 1:29 p.m.

The 14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue is being held at the Phippen Museum of Western Art, 4701 N. State Route 89 in Prescott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

This event commemorates the museum's Grand Opening in 1984 and features live western entertainment, a delicious ranch-style dinner and a special induction ceremony for the Arizona Rancher & Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Cost is $30 per person, children 8 and under are free. This event consistently sells out fast so call 928-778-1385 for reservations and more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Phippen Museum

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Exhibit honors Cynthia Rigden’s contributions to Phippen Museum
Phippen Museum to induct late artist Cynthia Rigden at its Fall Gathering BBQ
Phippen rounding up guests for Fall Gathering
Phippen to raffle off Coleman bronze worth $2,200 on Sept. 12
Western art collection expands at Phippen

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries