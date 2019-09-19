14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue at Phippen Museum, Sept. 21

The 14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue is being held at the Phippen Museum of Western Art, 4701 N. State Route 89 in Prescott from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

This event commemorates the museum's Grand Opening in 1984 and features live western entertainment, a delicious ranch-style dinner and a special induction ceremony for the Arizona Rancher & Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Cost is $30 per person, children 8 and under are free. This event consistently sells out fast so call 928-778-1385 for reservations and more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.