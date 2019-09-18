OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Truck carrying Prescott, PV letters catches fire

A USPS mail truck in seen in this file image. A semitruck carrying local mail caught fire in the Phoenix area on Aug. 31, 2019. (Daily Courier stock photo)

A USPS mail truck in seen in this file image. A semitruck carrying local mail caught fire in the Phoenix area on Aug. 31, 2019. (Daily Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 9:45 p.m.

If your aunt never received the birthday card you sent her or the utility bill you tried paying by mail didn’t go through, it may be because the truck that parcel was in went up in flames.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, a semi-truck carrying collection mail from Prescott experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire in the Phoenix area, said Brian Wade, postmaster for Prescott, Prescott Valley, Kirkland and Skull Valley.

“It was a total loss by the time firefighters got there and extinguished it,” Wade said. “There was nothing to salvage at all.”

The semi-truck was doing its daily commute from Prescott to Phoenix — where USPS houses its mail processing centers — when its brakes failed and caused a fire in the vehicle, said Rod Spurgeon, a spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service in Phoenix. The 53-foot trailer was about 50% full of mail, he said.

That mail was all of the outgoing express mail and letter mail from Prescott and Prescott Valley that Saturday, Wade said. No packages were onboard.

“Packages are dispatched on a different vehicle,” Wade said.

Wade said he didn’t realize that the truck that burned was dispatched from his office until about 12 days later when complaints started coming in about lost mail. At least 15 people have since come to Wade to report lost parcels that were sent that day.

“We feel horrible about it,” Wade said. “Something like this has never happened in my tenure.”

Anyone who mailed a letter that day and is facing any form of backlash from creditors or other correspondents due to the mail not being delivered may speak with Wade in person at the Prescott post office at 442 Miller Valley Road or calling the office at 928-778-1890.

“I’d be more than happy to give them a letter explaining the situation that they can give to creditors,” Wade said.

Insurance claims on any mail that may have been destroyed in the fire can also be started by calling 1-800-275-8777 or going to usps.com/help/claims.htm.

“So if their item was insured, they can start the process through that,” Spurgeon said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

