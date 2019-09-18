Thieves steal $80,000 in wigs from South Florida warehouse
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Police in South Florida say thieves stole up to $80,000 in merchandise from a wig warehouse.
The owner of Prime Trading Hair and Wigs told detectives in Miami Gardens that he was notified overnight Tuesday that the alarm at the warehouse had been triggered.
Owner Rakib Hossain tells Miami television station WFOR that some of the products are worth up to $800 each.
Hossain says the thieves appeared to know what they were doing and were in the warehouse for no more than 5 minutes.
Video surveillance shows a truck backing up and ramming the warehouses front door three times.
Hossain says he is insured for his losses.
