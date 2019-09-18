Steven Roser is Prescott Valley's new police chief, Town Manager announces

After an extensive search and interview process, Town Manager Larry Tarkowski on Wednesday, Sept. 18, announced his choice for Prescott Valley’s new Chief of Police. Steven Roser, currently a shift commander with the City of Phoenix Police Department, has accepted the town’s offer and will tentatively join the Prescott Valley Police Department on Nov. 4.

After military service as a Law Enforcement Specialist in the U.S. Air Force, Roser started his career with Phoenix as a patrol officer in 1990. He has served in various positions within the department, such as field training officer, burglary and metal theft detective, drug enforcement, and sergeant. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Grand Canyon University, and a Masters in Administration from Northern Arizona University. He currently oversees a department of 76 within the Phoenix Police Department.

Roser said he is excited about leading the Prescott Valley Police Department and being a resident of the community.

“My first impression is that Prescott Valley has an outstanding police department. I’ve heard nothing but positive comments about the department, and the community is very supportive. I’m excited about being the positive influencer that the department and community deserve,” he said.

Roser said his first order of business will be to get to know the employees, both sworn and civilian, of the police department, and the town’s department directors and employees. He also is eager to connect with surrounding law enforcement agencies and their leaders, some of which he knew and worked with in Phoenix.

Though it’s a “major change” to move from a big city to a smaller community, Roser said his experience can help lead Prescott Valley’s police department into the future.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. I envision that Prescott Valley will continue to grow and the community needs someone that is ready for growth and the experiences that come along with that,” he said.

Mayor Kell Palguta said he is excited about the new energy and passion for law enforcement that Roser will bring to the department, helping to lead it into the future.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said he is anticipating a new chapter in both the Town’s and the police department’s history. “We’re looking forward to new leadership that will respect and complement the department’s progress to date, and that will raise the bar for the community that has for two years in a row been named the safest in Northern Arizona.”

Roser said he’s eager to come on board. “It is difficult for me to find anything negative about Prescott Valley Police Department or the community of Prescott Valley. I’m stepping into a well-run police department and a well-run community,” he said.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.