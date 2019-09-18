OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
PUSD Governing Board to get introspective on how it governs

At Prescott Unified’s final school board meeting of the 2018-2019 school year, Superintendent Joe Howard honors Student Board representative Sydney Seeley, whose mother, Tina, (right), is the current Governing Board President. Seeley graduated in May and is now enrolled at West Point, the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

At Prescott Unified's final school board meeting of the 2018-2019 school year, Superintendent Joe Howard honors Student Board representative Sydney Seeley, whose mother, Tina, (right), is the current Governing Board President. Seeley graduated in May and is now enrolled at West Point, the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 9:50 p.m.

In the course of the last five years, the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board has had to make some tough decisions – closing and selling school buildings, reorganizing the district with layoffs, and annual funding decisions impacted by declining enrollments.

The five-member board elected to four-year terms on a rotating, two-year schedule is the district’s legislative body, and meets monthly to do the district business.

Their most important job, though, is the oversight of their solo hired employee – Superintendent Joe Howard now in his fifth year with a recent contract extension for three more – and analyzing how he translates their priorities into action in the district with just under 4,000 students and about 500 employees. The district’s operating budget is just over $25 million. So it is important that these community citizens are able to communicate, collaborate and deliberate together to assure proper delivery of public instruction.

On Friday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m., the board that consists of three seasoned members and two elected in November will undergo a three-hour intensive board governance training process facilitated through the Arizona School Board Association.

The open-to-the-public session will be held in the district office conference room at Washington School on East Gurley Street.

photo

A gifted program presentation to the Governing Board last year. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

The Governing Board voted last month to undergo this evaluation process as a way to evaluate and enhance how they do business. A 70-question survey was the precursor to the meeting.

“I feel so blessed with the boards we have had and that we do have,” Howard said. “We’ve always had five people who operate the way I operate, and that’s about what’s best for kids as the top priority.”

Howard knows that is not the case for all his state colleagues. In 2017, the state board awarded Prescott’s governing board its highest honor because of how well it managed through a year of public consternation so as to maintain the integrity of the district.

“I’m super proud our board is taking this extra step,” Howard said of the session that will cost $125 an hour for the association facilitator. “They model and lead the culture of the district.

“If we are going to have a continuous improvement culture, and reflecting that at every level of our district, I think it’s pretty neat that they are willing to do that and model that for the entire district.”

Such an introspective look is not mandatory, Howard and board members explained.

Governing Board President Tina Seeley, the board’s most senior member now in her third term that expires at the end of next year, said this is something new that she believes will help provide a “snapshot so we can see how we are performing as a board, and areas where we might need to improve.”

After finishing the survey, Seeley said she was confident this board is moving in the right direction.

“I was actually pretty proud of us,” she said.

New board member Deb Dillon said she sees this as yet another way to be effective and transparent.

“I think frequently it’s difficult for those of us right there to really see areas where we function best, and where we need to improve,” Dillon said. “And so I think it is so helpful to have someone from the outside take a look and give us some suggestions that will fit with our needs and our population.”

One area Dillon wants to focus on is making certain that the public has a clear understanding and appreciation for the reasons behind board votes. She said she wants to know how best to pose questions so as to illuminate the public even if she happens to know the answer.

“I’m looking forward to the feedback,” Dillon said.

photo

A presentation of a $18,000 check from leaders with the Frontier Rotary Club at last month’s board meeting. (Left) Superintendent Joe Howard, Student Board Representative Madison Jackson and Governing Board President Tina Seeley (right). (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Governing Board member John Mackin said this is an important exercise for any community.

Take five individuals from five different backgrounds and expect them to magically perform well together is a tall order, he said.

“I think all five of us have the right mindset for the kids in Prescott, so that’s a really good thing,” Mackin said. “I think we all are coming at it from the same perspective, and same heart, of doing what’s best for kids.”

Be that as it may, though, Mackin said it never hurts to fine tune the process.

“I love that we take this seriously, and we want to do it right and we want to do it well,” he concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Contact
