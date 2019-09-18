Prescott Valley man missing, endangered

Prescott Valley resident Ryan A. Jones was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 12, after recently breaking up with his girlfriend.

According to his ex-girlfriend, Jones was last seen during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 at the couple’s residence located near Rockland Dr. and Addis Ave. Information received by family and friends in the following days indicates that Jones may be in danger. All attempts to locate Jones have been unsuccessful.

Jones is described as a six-foot-one white man in his early 30's weighing between 160 and 180 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a clock on his left bicep and a lion on his right arm.

Any information regarding Jones’s whereabouts can be directed to Det. Ryan Spriggs with the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-5195 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.