Prescott Valley Balloon Fest, Sept. 21
Yavapai Big Brothers, Big Sisters presents the 2019 Prescott Valley Balloon Fest which will be held at the downtown entertainment district, behind the Harkins Theatre complex in Prescott Valley from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
This event will include a full venue of balloons, live music, a wine and beer garden, kids games, food vendors and, of course, plenty of hot air balloons.
Live musical guests include Cause N Affect, Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks and Truly Reckless.
The Prescott Valley Rotary has partnered with area businesses to sponsor this year’s event so there is no entry fee.
Funds raised will support the Prescott Valley portion of the program of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information visit the Prescott Valley Balloon Fest 2019 Facebook page or call 928-778-5135.
