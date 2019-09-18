Prescott VA to celebrate National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 20
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 8:07 p.m.
The Prescott VA will celebrate National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Ramada on the main campus off Highway 89 across from the flagpole at 10 a.m.
The theme of the event that will give honor to former Prisoners of War as well as those whose families have yet to get final resolution to their loved one’s military service is “Never Forgotten – Their Sacrifice, Our Mission _ Ever Onward.”
The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact the VA at 928-445-4860 ext. 6211.
