Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 4:47 p.m.

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) has closed Peavine Trail while they search for a missing Prescott man who may be in the area.

Paul Richards, 67, was reported missing by a family member Wednesday, Sept. 18. He had not been seen since about 7 a.m. the day before, according to a PPD news release.

The family member said Richards frequents the trails located at the Peavine trailhead on Sundog Ranch Road and Prescott Lakes Parkway, so officers went to the area and found his car in the trailhead’s parking lot, according to the release. Based on information at the scene, the vehicle had been there since the previous day at around 9:30 a.m.

Officer’s began to look for Richards on the Peavine Trail and showed many hikers a picture of Richards, but no one reported seeing him on the trails, PPD reported. As officers continued to search the trails in the area, a request was made for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a command post was set up in the parking lot of the Peavine Trailhead and the trail, including both of its parking lots on the north and south end, was closed.

“We are asking the public to stay off of the trails in and around the Peavine and Watson Lake,” PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said. “We are also asking for the public for help if anyone has been on the trails and encountered Mr. Richards.”

Richards is described as a six-foot white man weighing about 200 lbs. with grey hair and blue eyes. He has a short beard or goatee and was last seen wearing tan shorts, a light colored short sleeve plaid shirt and white tennis shoes.

“[Richards] is an avid hiker and knows this area very well,” Brambila wrote in the release. “He had water with him and usually stays on the main trails but sometimes deviates off into the rocks.”

Anyone who has seen or spoken with Richards recently is encouraged to call the PPD at 928-445-3131 and speak with Det. Mike Frascone or Det. Aaron Jennison.

For now, the search for Richards is expected to continue at least throughout the rest of Wednesday, Brambila stated.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

