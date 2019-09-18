Prescott Arizona Kennel Club Dog Show, Sept. 20-22

Prescott Arizona Kennel Club Dog Show will be held at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20, 21 and 22.

The Prescott Arizona Kennel Club is celebrating the 72nd dog show featuring obedience, rally and conformation.

Free admission. Parking is $5. For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/events.

