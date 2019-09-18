OFFERS
Painting P-town: New mural aims to sum Prescott up in images

Local artists Dana Cohn, left, and Julie Hutchins, who are working together on a large “Prescott” mural for the Whiskey Row alley, talk about the details of the weeks-long project. The mural, which is being created in a workspace at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, is expected to be installed in the alley in late October or early November. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 9:59 p.m.

Nearly a half-century as a Prescottonian has given local artist Julie Hutchins some authority on her hometown.

“I’ve lived here for almost 50 years, and I know my Prescott,” she said this week with a laugh.

That knowledge, coupled with the 1,000 or so murals Hutchins figures she has painted over the years, made her a logical choice to create a new mural that is intended to sum up Prescott in images.

Hutchins was tapped recently to create the centerpiece for the ongoing revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley between Gurley and Goodwin streets.

For the past several weeks, Hutchins and fellow local artist Dana Cohn have been hard at work on the colorful work of art that will depict different aspects of Prescott, based on its eight letters.

photo

At a workspace at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, local artist Julie Hutchins applies details to the large Prescott mural that will be mounted on the wall at 209 W. Gurley St. in the Whiskey Row alley. The mural is a part of the revitalization project that is underway for the alley behind Whiskey Row, between Gurley and Goodwin streets. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

‘P’ FOR PLAZA

The two are now well on their way to filling in the “P for plaza” with courthouse images, and the “R for rodeo” is taking shape with lassoing cowboys.

Along the way, they will also be filling the “E” with local entertainment images, the “S” with seasonal Christmas City and July 4 scenes, the “O” with colorful outdoor scenes of Watson Lake, and the two “Ts” with trails and true-west images.

“We want to do a really good job at it – to be kind of iconic Prescott. That’s what we’re shooting for,” Hutchins said Tuesday afternoon, as she and Cohn applied details to the mural at their workspace at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

Hutchins, a 1973 graduate of Prescott High School, has spent most of her life in Prescott, and said she has painted hundreds of indoor and outdoor murals over the years.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said the idea for the mural arose while city officials were meeting with business owners about the pending revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley.

After hearing good things about Hutchins’ other murals (including the Heroes mural on Iron Springs Road), the group approached her about creating a Prescott mural.

Goodman said City Manager Michael Lamar came up with the idea of dedicating each of the letters in Prescott’s name to a different topic, and the group asked Hutchins to incorporate that concept into a rendering.

Hutchins said she liked the idea of a separate painting for each letter. “I like to tell stories,” she said.

Sheri Shaw, the chair of the Prescott Downtown Partnership (PDP) and owner of the Back Alley Wine Bar on the Whiskey Row alley, said Hutchins’ rendering was well received by the revitalization group.

“She did a great job on the rendering; I think she killed it,” Shaw said, noting that the mural would go toward the overall revitalization goal of making the Whiskey Row alley a more pleasant place to be.

And, pointing to the many art studios and galleries along Whiskey Row, Shaw said the mural would fit in well in the alley. “It just adds to the vibrancy,” she said.

BLENDING WITH BRICK

Along with the chance to create eight separate stories, Hutchins also liked the opportunity to create the image of brick wall as the backing for the mural.

Because the mural will go on the wall of a historic downtown building (209 W. Gurley St.), Hutchins and Cohn are not painting directly on the brick. Rather, they are using a 10-foot-by-35-foot backing, which will be mounted to the wall.

To make the mural blend in, they are re-creating a brick look. “I’ve done millions of bricks in my day,” Hutchins said as she applied shading to “age” the bricks on the mural. “Bricks are a blast.”

photo

Julie Hutchins, who says she has created about 1,000 murals in Prescott and Phoenix over the years, applies finishing touches to a horse that will be featured in the final “T” in Prescott. The mural, which will be installed in the Whiskey Row alley this fall, will tell a different story for each of the eight letters in Prescott’s name. The work is happening at Barn A at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT

Hundreds of hours will go into the mural, and Hutchins is being helped by Cohn, a fellow local artist.

Their skills complement one another, Cohn and Hutchins said.

Among Cohn’s specialties on the mural will be the wildlife and the landscape. “I do the animals and the land,” he said, as he applied finishing touches to the Watson Lake scene.

Cohn, a teacher at Prescott College and Yavapai College, also has experience on local murals, having worked on the large piece at the Prescott Public Library.

NO TAX DOLLARS

Hutchins said she was adamant about one thing when she agreed to do the mural – that no tax dollars be used.

“I’m a serious constitutional person,” Hutchins said. “I don’t think it’s the city’s job to make art. Art should be funded privately.”

To cover the $7,000 cost of the project, a fundraising effort has been underway in recent weeks. Already, more than $3,000 has been raised, including three separate $1,000 donations – from the PDP, the Jersey Lilly Saloon, and the Limoncello Pizzeria Napolitana.

While those donating $1,000 will have their images incorporated into the mural, a number of other opportunities are available as well.

Five-hundred-dollar contributors will have their names recognized on accompanying artwork in the alley, $250 sponsors will get recognition on the PDP and city websites and in media releases, and $100 sponsors will get PDP and city website recognition. Those donating $50 will be a part of the Friend of the Whiskey Row Alley Mural Project.

Donations to the mural project can be made online at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/programs-2/whiskey-row-alley-revitalization/.

The mural is expected to be completed and mounted on the wall in the Whiskey Row alley in late October or early November.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

