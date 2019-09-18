Obituary: Lola Castañeda

Lola Castañeda, 72, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, in Prescott. Lola was born to Gilbert and Nellie Portugal on Jan. 9, 1947. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She loved being with family, having picnics and going camping.



Lola is survived by her four children, Richard (Donna) Castañeda, Linda (Gabriel) Sanchez, Albert (Elizabeth) Castañeda and Arthur (Melissa) Castañeda; brothers, Henry and John Portugal; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Arthur and Gilbert Portugal. Funeral Service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Odd Fellows Cemetery, South Virginia Street in Prescott.

