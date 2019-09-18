Manzanita String Quartet performs for Third Friday Chamber Music Series, Sept. 20

The Third Friday Chamber Music Series is held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

Hear music by local chamber players and special guests every month during the Third Friday Chamber Music Series. This month features The Manzanita String Quartet who will perform Barber's Adagio for Strings and Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 1, Op 12 with two violins, a viola and a cello.

This is a free event for adults. All programs are subject to change. For more information, call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.

