Letter: Letter about Trump

Editor:

Jim Kilbourne, in his letter to the editor of 8/23, is begging for an answer to his question “ Why does the far left have such hatred for President Trump?” After all, he continues, Trump has not burned or starved our families such as Hitler and the Nazis did during their rise to power. As a way of an answer, I would suggest to Mr. Kilbourne that he sets a high ceiling for what he might consider acceptable for an American president or any elected official to get away with.

I must admit no one in in my family has been tortured by a Trump Administration official. Secondly is his suggestion that those on the left “hate” Trump. I’d agree that with every political movement there are those on the extreme fringe. I think we all must stipulate that each side has its “hateful” extremists but most of us, right and left, are fighting for what we see is best for our country.

The use of the word hate as Mr. Kilbourne uses it is lazy, inflammatory and inaccurate. More accurate terms would be disgust, shock and fear. Fear because Trump is nothing more than a real estate developer, who has been secretive about his financials, even though he voluntarily entered public office. Who owns Trump, anyway? He has little knowledge of geopolitics, statesmanship, rule of law, or environmental issues, and his edits are beneficial only to the elite 10 percenters of this country. True, he did not incinerate my family but he is destroying the quality of life and liberty my children deserve.

Lori Dekker

Prescott