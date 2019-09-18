Letter: City business licenses
Editor:
Included in a recent Rants & Raves a reader told us two purposes of the city business license are: 1) “...to keep track of the number and kinds of businesses...”, and 2) “...to keep on top of the number of specific types of businesses.”
No doubt those reasons make perfect sense to the good folks administering the program at City Hall, but can anyone tell us how it is helpful or useful to the ordinary citizen running their small business, trying to earn profits sufficient to pay still another useless tax?
The most recent time a business license was proposed in Prescott we were assured it would be “revenue neutral.” The best way to make that true is to simply eliminate it. The city survived just fine for the many years Prescott did not have a business license (albeit with perhaps fewer city employees in the tax department).
John Stevens
Prescott
