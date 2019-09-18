Labyrinth walk and peace vigil Saturday

Unity of Prescott invites you to participate in a labyrinth walk and peace vigil at 145 South Arizona in Prescott to celebrate the potential for International Peace. Please join us on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. to experience a celebration of peace with the Prescott Peacebuilders and Baha’i’s of Prescott & Prescott Valley, among others. Our intention is to create a setting to experience inner peace in order to nurture peace in others.

For more information, please contact Robert Wertz at 619-817-5844.