Labyrinth walk and peace vigil Saturday
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 8:19 p.m.
Unity of Prescott invites you to participate in a labyrinth walk and peace vigil at 145 South Arizona in Prescott to celebrate the potential for International Peace. Please join us on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. to experience a celebration of peace with the Prescott Peacebuilders and Baha’i’s of Prescott & Prescott Valley, among others. Our intention is to create a setting to experience inner peace in order to nurture peace in others.
For more information, please contact Robert Wertz at 619-817-5844.
