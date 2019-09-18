Free outdoor concert, Theater on the Green, Sept. 20

Come enjoy an outdoor concert at Theater on the Green, 7501 E. Civic Cir. in Prescott Valley from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

Thunder & Lightnin' will be providing an evening of mountain music inspired bluegrass, folk, country and rock.

This is a free, family event for all ages.

For more information, visit the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook page, call 928-759-3090 or e-mail parks@pvaz.net.

