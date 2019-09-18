Embry-Riddle earns ninth consecutive title as a great college to work for

For the ninth straight year, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has been selected as one of the Great

Colleges to Work For by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

In this year’s survey of 236 institutions, 85 schools earned the title of Great College to Work For. In addition, Embry-Riddle was one of only 42 institutions recognized nationwide as an Honor Roll Institution that excels in multiple categories focused on leadership, careers, compensation and the workplace.

These categories included: collaborative governance, professional/career development programs, teaching environment, compensation and benefits, job satisfaction, supervisor/department chair relationship, work/life balance and respect and appreciation.

“Our ninth consecutive ranking as one of the Great Colleges to Work For is a tribute to our entire staff and faculty,” said University President Dr. P. Barry Butler. “I am particularly proud that this recognition comes during a period when enrollment is at an all-time high, significant construction has been underway on both campuses and we are expanding our research park. Growth brings new challenges.

However, our focus on student success is constant. What we do for students is a big part of what makes Embry-Riddle a rewarding place to work and a better place to learn.”

The rankings are based on a two-part methodology: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff.

The primary factor in deciding whether an institution receives recognition is employee feedback.

Embry-Riddle employs more than 2,200 faculty, staff and administrators worldwide. Benefits include paid holidays, including the week off between Christmas and New Year’s Day, a generous personal leave program, a four-day summer workweek, a 403(b) retirement plan with Embry-Riddle gift and matching contribution, health insurance with vision and dental coverage, a telecommuting option and a comprehensive employee assistance program.

A tuition waiver program offers free tuition to employees and family members, with employees allowed paid time off to attend Embry-Riddle classes.

The full survey rankings can be found on the The Chronicle of Higher Education website.