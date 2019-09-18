Editorial: Town gets the chief they want, need

The Town of Prescott Valley has a new police chief. For all intents and purposes, Steven Roser is exactly what the town, police officers and public wanted.

In the months leading up to the interviews of the final four candidates for the job, one aspect of the effort that resonated with us most was the list of qualities that the Police Department employees — sworn officers and staff — came up with, for example. They wanted someone who is/has:

• Professional, experienced leader.

• Appreciation of the community and vested as his/her home.

• Technically sound in all aspects.

• Not a sit-behind-the-desk administrator.

• Someone with integrity and high emotional intelligence.

• Able to communicate with people and build relationships.

• Visionary with good business sense, fresh perspective and continual improvement.

• Here to serve.

That was on July 1, as the town’s assistant manager, Karen Smith, reported.

Add to that what the public sought, when they met the candidates on Sept. 12. People who attended the event were curious about the next chief’s priorities, leadership skills, and “compassionate policing,” among other traits.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski on Wednesday, Sept. 18, announced Roser as his choice for the new chief of police.

Roser is currently a shift commander with the City of Phoenix Police Department, with time as a Law Enforcement Specialist in the U.S. Air Force. He is slated to start Nov. 4.

Reading between the lines — what Roser told the public and council — he has what it takes and what all parties involved were seeking.

Also, in the town’s announcement Roser stated his first order of business: To get to know the employees of the Police Department, and connect with surrounding law enforcement agencies and their leaders.

And he is excited about the community.

Those are important, and we’re glad he is happy.

What is next is a need, as opposed to a want. When change such as this happens in a community, it causes unrest. It is unavoidable.

However, when it comes to those who protect us, those who enforce society’s rules, there we need stability. The police are who we turn to, and their leader sets the tone.

Welcome, soon-to-be-chief!