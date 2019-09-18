OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Diamondbacks bounce back with 5-4 win over Marlins
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley, left, greets catcher Alex Avila after a game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-4. (Matt York/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley, left, greets catcher Alex Avila after a game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-4. (Matt York/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 4:15 p.m.

PHOENIX — Mike Leake worked effectively through traffic into the seventh inning, Domingo Leyba had two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday.

Arizona had dropped to 5 ½ games back in the NL wild-card race after a bullpen blowup led to a 12-6 loss to Miami Tuesday night.

The Diamondbacks bounced back by jumping on Sandy Alcantara (5-14) early to keep their slim playoff chances alive with nine games to go.

Abraham Almonte hit his first career leadoff home run and Christian Walker added a solo shot for Arizona.

Leake (12-11) gave up solo homers to Austin Dean and Starlin Castro, but limited the rest of the damage in 6 2/3 innings. Archie Bradley retired the final four batters for his 15th save.

Leake allowed four earned runs in 26 innings over previous four starts, but the Marlins hit him hard early.

Marlin hit his 20th homer in the second inning and Harold Ramirez followed with a run-scoring single. Dean hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Leake gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out four.

Alcantara allowed one run over seven innings his last start, against San Francisco. He wasn't nearly as effective against the Diamondbacks, who scored four runs off the right-hander in the first three innings.

Alcantara left a 1-2 pitch up and over the plate in the first inning to Almonte, who sent it into the pool deck in right-center.

Leyba hit run-scoring triple and scored on Jerrod Dyson's single in the second inning, then drove in another run in the fourth on a groundout. Walker's 26th homer put Arizona up 5-3 in the sixth.

Alcantara allowed five runs — four earned — on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro was back in the lineup after being hit on his non-throwing hand by a bat and leaving Tuesday's game in the second inning.

Diamondbacks: CF Ketel Marte was out of the lineup and had a precautionary MRI after leaving Tuesday's game in the fifth inning with back stiffness. ... SS Nick Ahmed was out for the second straight due to an injured finger on his throwing hand suffered in Monday's game.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Robert Duggar has allowed two runs or less in five straight starts heading into Friday's game at home against Washington.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts heading into Friday's game at San Diego.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rojas has 6 RBIs, Marlins power past D-backs 12-6
Caleb Smith goes 7 innings to help Marlins beat Arizona 11-6
Goldschmidt, Peralta power Diamondbacks over Marlins
Diamondbacks tie franchise mark with 6 HRs, beat fading Marlins
Ray dominant, D-backs rally for 7-5 win over Marlins

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries