Chuck Hall Band performs free, live, outdoor concert, Friday, Sept. 20.
Originally Published: September 18, 2019 5:11 p.m.
Come listen to the Chuck Hall Band perform live at the Prescott Valley's Entertainment District, 3001 Main Street from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
Bring your chairs and come out and enjoy some free, live, blues music, brought to you by the Fain Signature Group.
For more information, visit Chuck Hall Band Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
