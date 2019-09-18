Beyond Our Solar System: Exploring Alien Worlds, Sept. 21
Beyond Our Solar System: Exploring Alien Worlds is at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creed Rd. in Prescott from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.
Over the past few decades we have just started to discover planets orbiting stars other than our Sun. This show explores the journey we have taken to uncover these distant worlds and brings to light some of the exciting discoveries we have made about these incredible objects existing far beyond our own solar system. The experience will be narrated live by Planetarium Director Eric Edelman.
Shows will last for approximately 40 minutes. Tickets are free. Please remember to arrive at the planetarium at least 10 minutes prior to the showtime indicated on your ticket.
For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.
