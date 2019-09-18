Adults can come relax and do some coloring, Sept. 20

Adults can come relax and do some coloring at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor crystal room from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Friday of the month.

Come and enjoy a relaxing time coloring with other adults. Bring your favorite coloring book and materials or choose from a variety of coloring pages and materials supplied at the library. Some basic instructions for ideas and techniques to spice up your coloring are also available.

This is a free event, no registration required. Call 928-759-3040 for more information or visit pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.