YRMC, VA leaders competing for doctors despite national shortages

At the Prescott VA and Yavapai Regional Medical Center, recruiting and retaining doctors and other high-caliber medical professionals is a constant focus against a backdrop of shortages, particularly in the nation’s small and medium-sized towns and cities.

The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts the United States will see a shortage of between about 47,000 to 122,000 physicians by 2032. Arizona today ranks 44th of 50 states in total primary care providers – 77.9 per 100,000 population versus the national average of 91.7 per 100,000 population.

And it’s not all about pay.

Doctors and other advanced degree medical professionals who work outside metropolitan areas command the same, or slightly higher, salaries than their urban colleagues.

The 2019 average salary for primary care providers in Arizona is between $177,000 and $231,000.

The national average for all physicians is $313,000, or about $233,000 for primary care providers, according to Medscape.com.

The struggle in smaller town settings rests with career advancement and research opportunities, as well as practice demands that coincide with aging populations that require higher levels of care. Add to that the complexities of medical insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, according to both VA and YRMC physician executives.

The Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System Chief of Staff Dr. A. Panneer Selvam said the search for high-caliber physicians and medical care executives to care for its 29,500 veterans is an ongoing process. Vacancies continually come and go as the veteran-focused medical center with satellite clinics across northern Arizona seek to offer expedient and expanded care to its clientele.

The most challenging areas are primary care and mental health care, Selvam said.

To ensure they can remain competitive with other VA and community hospitals, Selvam said the VA strives to offer incentives, including loan forgiveness and picking up the tab for malpractice insurance. The federal government offers attractive employee benefits, including medical insurance and both client-contributed and define benefit pension plans, he noted.

The Prescott-headquartered VA campus is now working to develop some medical research opportunities and initiate a medical residency program to attract young doctors, Selvam said. The number of retiring doctors is part of the national shortage dilemma, he noted.

YRMC — with campuses in Prescott and Prescott Valley — is equally committed to offering state-of-the-art facilities and diagnostic tools for its clientele, from newborns to centenarians, said YRMC Executive Medical Director Robert Thompson. The mission is to remain on the cutting edge and offer the “world class” care that attracts the best doctors, he said.

YRMC leadership, too, is committed to a culture where the voice of physicians, and other medical staff, is part of all decisions on how to treat patients, now and in the future.

“We believe our role is to create the health resources for the community and the region, whether they are our employees or not,” Thompson said. “We’re out to deliver world class care, and we’re really intent on recruiting and hiring physicians aligned to those values.”

In the last year, YRMC has seen the addition of 58 new providers, a mix of physicians and other high-level professionals, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

LIFESTYLE

Beyond offering professional incentives, Selvam and Thompson said doctors want something equally important: a work/life balance.

They want to live where they can properly raise a family, and enjoy not only their working conditions but their off-duty hours.

Prescott and its surrounding towns have much to boast in those areas, with climate and outdoor activities a bonus for all comers, Selvam and Thompson said.

FUTURE

Local, state and national expect the medical profession will continue to evolve, with individual practitioners almost extinct and technology playing a bigger role in covering gaps.

From his own perspective, Selvam said he likes to think medicine will always be a draw for those who see it as not only a career, but a mission.

Though he did not serve in the military, Selvam said he counts himself privileged to use his professional craft as a physician and medical executive to enhance the lives of America’s heroes.

Thompson, too, said he believes there will always be those who desire to play a role in the health and well-being of others. How they deliver it may change, with the employer versus independent practice a more popular model.

But he believes despite challenges the medical profession will not become extinct – he jokes he has earned “every one of my gray hairs.”

“My daughter is pre-med,” said VA Public Information Officer Mary Dillinger. “So there are still some (Generation Y) who want to become doctors … just not as many as we need.”

