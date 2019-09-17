Yavapai County has new medical examiner
Yavapai County has on average 1,000 suspect deaths each year that require investigations. Of those, about 400 will require an autopsy. Dr. Jeffrey Nine is the Medical Examiner (ME) who handles the investigation that determines the cause of death.
Dr. Nine joined Yavapai County about a month ago and says, “It is a real honor and privilege to have a job like this, and it is important to me to make sure everyone in this office feels important and welcomed.”
Medical examiners are licensed physicians who possess specialized training in forensic pathology. They perform autopsies and inspect organs, tissue and bodily fluids to determine the cause of death in violent or suspicious cases.
Dr. Nine came to Yavapai County from Pittsburgh where he was the Chief of the Autopsy and Forensic Pathology division of Anatomic Pathology, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He graduated from medical school in 1991 from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and did an internship in General Surgery at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The Medical Examiner reports to Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton, who said “we are thrilled to have Dr. Nine heading up the Medical Examiner’s Office and we are excited to have him on our team.”
Dr. Nine added that he feels the ME position is more about getting involved with the community, finding out how people are dying, and doing what he can to prevent it.
Information provided by David McAtee, public information officer for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.
