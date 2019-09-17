Williams: Fill out this form, or else…

The average life span of the American male is 76 years. For women, it’s 81 years. (I’m not going to make an issue out of the fact that women get to hang around watching football on the tube for five more years.)

Anyway, during the time we’re granted, we commit portions of our lives to various activities. Some are biological imperatives such as sleeping and eating (especially, eating peach pie). Non-biologically, we spend a considerable amount of time building careers and families and pinochle reputations. But as far as I know, no one has ever calculated how much time we spend filling out forms and applications in an endless sweat to prove who we are, where we’ve been and what we’ve done.

I contend that completing forms consumes just over 14% of our lives, close behind the amount of time we spend being bombarded by political and hemorrhoid treatment ads on TV.



When I entered the military late in the Jurassic Period, during the first two weeks of my time in uniform, I took up, not a rifle, but a No. 2 pencil so I could complete 2,428 forms of varying length. Some of them were tests to identify into which pigeonhole I would be jettisoned after basic training. I have no idea what all the other forms were to which I affixed my signature during those mind-numbing administrative days.

I wouldn’t be surprised if I ... 1.) co-signed a 36-month loan for someone’s cousin to buy a Polaris Sportsman 1000 ATV with a 90-horse Prostar engine, 2.) agreed to adopt refugee children from a third-world country, or 3.) arranged monthly donations to the Save-A-Walrus Foundation.

Entry into college killed fewer trees, but still required copies of every form of identification known to man such as a driver’s license, Social Security card, retinal scan, fingerprints, DNA buccal smears, etc. Then, transcripts, personal recommendations, SAT test scores, SIT test scores and BEND OVER test scores, etc. And, of course, 11 years of medical records including full immunization details and a psychological profile.

Today’s college entrance processing probably would also require a comprehensive list of trigger and red-flag warnings, too.

Every one of us has suffered the aggravation of the form-happy doctor’s office. You’re required to be there an hour early to fill in 11 additional name, address and contact information forms even though you did all this the last time you entered the doctor’s waiting room. Don’t forget the medical history form to confirm that you have or have not enjoyed any one of the 1,138 health afflictions listed. Of course, you completed this form too, during your last office visit. By the way, it’s also critical that we show up 60 minutes early so we can wait an extra hour for our own appointment with the stethoscope guy.

I won’t begin to complain of all the rain forests that are wiped out each year in our efforts to appease the IRS because it insists on rummaging through our financial underwear drawer every April.



But, probably the most irritating agglomeration of forms is mandated by local and federal authorities to punish anyone wanting to buy or sell a house. If environmentalists want to save global woodlands, they can encourage legal beagles to back out of the real estate business.



I’ve decided that the number one reason forms decimate so much of our lives is the lawyer/legislator who make them appear to be necessary.



So, who’s with me? Let’s meet in the Walgreen’s parking lot this Friday night at 10:30 to do something about it! Yeah!

