Student of the Week: Ellie
Congratulations to Ellie from Granville Elementary for being this week’s Student of the Week for Humboldt Unified School District.
Ellie is a super third-grade student at Granville who participates in the Gifted Program, choir, and Art Geckos club.
Outside of school, she loves gymnastics and playing with Barbies. One of her favorite roles is being a big sister and she is active with her church.
If you ever can’t find her, she is probably somewhere with a good book. Ellie has a wonderful smile and is a friend to everyone!
Information and photo provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.
