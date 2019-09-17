OFFERS
PV council OKs additional $21K for water, $76K for gas relocation projects

Judge Keith Carson, Prescott Valley magistrate, issues the Oath of Office to Prescott Valley’s newest town council member, Lori Hunt, at the Sept. 12 council meeting in the auditorium/council chambers of the Prescott Valley Public Library. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 3:34 p.m.

Two relocation projects by the Town of Prescott Valley involve water mains and gas lines.

At the Sept. 12 council meeting, Scott Keith, Utilities Department employee, asked for an additional $21,915 for Earth Resources Corporation to replace water mains, gate valves and a concrete encasement protection for the Aaron Lane Water Main Project.

From time to time, workers find unusual and unexpected things going on underground that require a change in plans, Keith said.

The department budgeted $220,000, and the change order will bring the project’s cost to $209,582, leaving about $10,400 in the budget.

The relocation of the water main on Aaron Lane, west of Big 5 Sporting Goods, was part of the town’s agreement with Franklin Phonetic School earlier this year.

Earth Resources has requested additional footage of 6- and 8-inch water main replacements, four new 12-inch gate valves, and a concrete encasement protection of an existing nearby sewer line. In addition, there is a need for additional pothole investigations, materials and work to install additional isolation valves. The change order subtracts air release valves and reverse thrust blocks for the project.

Relocation of a gas line is a second project. Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, appearing for Norm Davis, Public Works director, explained that in 1987, Yavapai County built a two-lane road from Florentine to Glassford Hill Road to serve a brand new Bradshaw Mountain High School — now Glassford Hill Middle School — on Panther Path.

The town abandoned the right of way with the gas line in the dedicated public road near the southeast corner of Glassford Hill Road and Long Look Drive in 2010, states a letter from Unisource Energy Corporation (UNS) dated Aug. 8.

“We knew we’d need to move it if the property was sold,” Tarkowski said. “A new development is going in and it’s time to move it.”

Fain Land and Cattle Company had given the town the land and recently traded it with an adjacent piece of property. UNS will not pay for relocating the gas line, as it is not due to any public improvement project that falls under the Franchise Agreement.

Council members unanimously approved $76,944 to UNS to relocate the 6-inch gas line. The property owner will grant a new easement to UNS on their property for the relocated line.

In other business, the council approved $173,747 for the purchase of five 2020 Ford trucks for the Utilities Department.

