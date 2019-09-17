Obituary notice: Richard Joseph Von Schiltz
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 8:47 p.m.
Richard Joseph Von Schiltz, age 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, in Prescott. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
