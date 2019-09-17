OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Newton's status for Arizona unclear after reaggravating foot
NFL

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Mike McCarn/AP)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Mike McCarn/AP)

STEVE REED, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 4:24 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton's status for Sunday's game at Arizona is uncertain after the 2015 league MVP reaggravated a mid-foot sprain.

Newton did not practice Tuesday and Panthers coach Ron Rivera gave no timetable for his QB's potential return, saying "He's going to get his treatment, we'll see how he feels and we'll adjust to it as we go through it."

Rivera said backup Kyle Allen would make his second career NFL start for the Panthers against Arizona if Newton isn't able to play. Rivera said that means the Panthers (0-2) will have to circle the wagons with four of their next five games on the road.

"Does it change things (if Newton is out)? Yes, it changes things dramatically," Rivera said. "If we're going to go to end up going with Kyle for a while, yes, we have to find out who we are with him as the quarterback. And going on the road it is going to be a little bit of a challenge."

Rivera said he first learned that Newton's foot was sore after Carolina's 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers Thursday night, although he told reporters after the game "don't worry about the foot." After four days of rest and treatment, Newton reported to the team's headquarters on Tuesday morning but didn't feel ready to practice.

"He's going to do everything he can to get back out as soon as he can," Rivera said.

Newton was not made available for comment Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Newton originally sprained his left foot in Carolina's third preseason game against the Patriots but returned to practice in time for the regular season opener. The Panthers have since stumbled to a poor start, losing to the Rams and Buccaneers at home.

Newton's lack of production has been a major reason why.

He ranks 31st in the NFL in passer efficiency rating (71) among qualifying QBs and has completed just 56 percent of his passes for 572 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception. As a runner, Newton hasn't been effective either, carrying five times for minus-2 yards with two fumbles, leading to some questions about his long-term future with the team.

Newton has not thrown or run for a touchdown in his last four games dating back to last season when he was plagued by shoulder injuries.

He joins a list of high-profile NFL quarterbacks who could be on the sideline this weekend.

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is out for the season, New Orleans' Drew Brees (hand) is out indefinitely, Jacksonville's Nick Foles (collarbone) is on injured reserve and Eli Manning of the New York Giants has been benched.

Panthers safety Eric Reid said if Newton is out any length of time he would "welcome" the team signing former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick, who remains a free agent. But Reid expressed little hope that would happen, reiterating that he feels league owners won't sign Kaepernick because of his stance on protesting racial and social injustice.

"The Panthers have not approached me about Colin, but I would welcome that," Reid said. "As you alluded to, there are a lot of quarterbacks around the league who are in need of a quarterback. Colin is sitting by his phone."

However, Rivera said he doesn't expect the Panthers to sign an experienced quarterback at this time, even though Allen and rookie Will Grier only have one career start between them.

"I don't think so," Rivera said. "The guys we have here, we brought them here for a reason."

Allen's only NFL start came in Week 17 of last season when he led the Panthers to a 33-14 win over the playoff-bound Saints, completing 16 of 27 passes for 266 yards with three total touchdowns.

"Kyle balled last year," said Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright. "He came in fully committed to being the starting quarterback and he did his job. He also gave us a chance to do our jobs. Any time that happens you can live with that. It's that next man up mentality."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Newton addresses concerns with Goodell; Campbell fined $18K
Panthers owner: Team needs backup plan if Newton can't play
Cam Newton key to Panthers playoffs hopes vs. Saints
Monday Night Football: Buccaneers beat Panthers on last-second field goal
Miller’s Super Bowl torment of Newton was just the start

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries