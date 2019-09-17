Multiple roads to be maintained

The Chino Valley Town Council allowed for some of the town’s roads to be patched up after awarding a construction contract to Sunland Asphalt for street reconstruction projects in Fiscal Year 2020 at its Tuesday, Sept. 10, meeting.

One of the projects, which Public Works Director Frank Marbury said were discussed in the Roads & Streets Subcommittee is Peppertree Place between Road 2 North and Juniper Drive. A culvert was recently installed in that area, Marbury said.

“This would be rebuilding Peppertree Place and also some additional work on (Road) 2 North to get some of the water- ponding issues taken care of on (Road) 2 North right there at that little dog-like jog,” he said. “We need to regrade the asphalt to the north so it’ll stop ponding water on the south side and losing our pavement.”

There’s also the paving of Jerome Junction between Perkinsville Road and Road 4 North, which Marbury said would complete the project left off at the end of the Economic Development Administration grant that was done a couple years ago. This road used to have a pretty good jog in it that was eventually realigned and based out, allowing for the contractor to come in and pave it along with a little bit of Gavin Court, where pavement had to be taken out for the realignment, he said.

Other street projects for Fiscal Year 2020 are Road 1 North between Highway 89 and

Road 1 East, Reed Road between Road 1 North and Center Street, and Horizon Way between Butterfield Road and Palomino Road.

The contract council approved Tuesday is not to exceed $666,834.17. Fundingcomes from multiple sources, such as money from the Highway User Revenue Fund and money from the Capital Improvement Fund in the budget meant for Jerome Junction, Marbury said.

Councilman Corey Mendoza said that the town makes use of cooperative purchase agreements quite a bit and asked what the expense of going out to bid is as opposed to using a cooperative purchase agreement.

“We’re bringing in a company from out of town,” Mendoza said. “Our money’s leaving the area completely.”

The main thing is time, Marbury said. If the project was taken out to competitive bid, staff would have to create design plans, he said. That incurs an engineering cost as well as an advertising and bidding process that takes three to four months, Marbury said.

Another contractor that was working on another job in Jerome Junction gave a bid that came out to $92,000 for the paving of Jerome Junction between Perkinsville Road and Road 2 North which Sunland Asphalt says will take $67,029.75, he said.

“So the $67,000 is a pretty good number compared to some of the recent bids we got that we did go out to competitive bid for,” Marbury said. “We do compare those to some of our recent bids and that’s where we think we’re getting our money’s worth and we look at them on a case-by-case basis.”