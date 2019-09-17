Movies at the Elks: Let Freedom Sing, Sept. 18
Let Freedom Sing is playing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
For a brief moment in time, a few daring, innovative musicians stood at the crossroads of a revolution in music and culture. Across one of the most turbulent periods in American history, from the early Civil Rights Era to Watergate, they brought music, medium and message together as never before, composing a soundtrack perfectly tuned to the tempo and pulse of its time.
Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.
For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- Fixing the curve: Sharp turn on Willow Creek Road could be in line for straightening
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: