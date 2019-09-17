Movies at the Elks: Let Freedom Sing, Sept. 18

Let Freedom Sing is playing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

For a brief moment in time, a few daring, innovative musicians stood at the crossroads of a revolution in music and culture. Across one of the most turbulent periods in American history, from the early Civil Rights Era to Watergate, they brought music, medium and message together as never before, composing a soundtrack perfectly tuned to the tempo and pulse of its time.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.

For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

