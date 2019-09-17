Major crash completely closes Highway 169
Highway 169 was closed for about three hours between milepost 1 near Highway 69 and Interstate 17 due to a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Sept. 17.
The three vehicles involved were two trucks and a cement truck. The two trucks crashed head-on into each other at about 6:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Two people involved in the crash were eventually helicoptered to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Cougan Carothers, a battalion chief with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the highway at about 7 a.m. and reopened it at about 10:15 a.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
