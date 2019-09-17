Heritage Point preliminary plat passes council
Subdivides nearly 90 acres into 75 one-acre lots
The Chino Valley Town Council approved the preliminary plat for the planned Heritage Point subdivision at its Tuesday, Sept. 10, council meeting.
The project, which subdivides 89.9 acres into 75 one-acre lots to be developed in four phases, is located one-quarter mile west of the southwest corner of North Road 1 West and West Road 4 North. This isn’t the first time the project has come before town council, said Town Planner Alex Lerma. At one point, final plat approval was sought in April 2005, Lerma said.
“That final plat was approved by council,” he said. “The plat was never recorded and subsequently, the plat expired.”
Since the plat had previously expired, the applicant has had to start back at square one, Lerma said. It went through the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission in August where there were conditions that needed to be met before consideration by council. Those conditions included that it be modified to show the right-of-way dedication of 50 feet from the center line on West Road 4 North, that property line corners need to be rounded within a 35-foot radius on minor arterials and within a 25-foot radius on local streets, that storm runoff data for 10-year and 50-year storms needs to be added for tributary channels entering and exiting the site as well as for 100-year storms for channels exiting the site and that the typical building setbacks of a corner lot shall be added.
Those conditions were met prior to the Tuesday night meeting, Lerma said. However, there are six lots out of the 75 that do not meet the development requirement of 100 feet of frontage, he said.
“Since the applicant is not requesting a (Planned Area Development) to deviate from development standards, the lots will need to be modified to meet the requirement,” Lerma said.
Council approved the project without discussion.
