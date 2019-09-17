Go cruisin' with the PAAC, Thursday, Sept. 19
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 3:46 p.m.
The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) goes cruisin' every third Thursday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m. through October.
Go cruisin' with the PAAC! Meet at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St. in Prescott. There will be cars, music, games, prizes, and more.
This is a free event. For more information call Ali at 928-771-2521 or visit paacaz.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- Fixing the curve: Sharp turn on Willow Creek Road could be in line for straightening
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: