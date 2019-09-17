Go cruisin' with the PAAC, Thursday, Sept. 19

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) goes cruisin' every third Thursday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m. through October.

Go cruisin' with the PAAC! Meet at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St. in Prescott. There will be cars, music, games, prizes, and more.

This is a free event. For more information call Ali at 928-771-2521 or visit paacaz.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.