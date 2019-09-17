Get assistance researching your genealogy, Sept. 19

Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., bump conference room from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Please come prepared with a specific question or problem and a genealogy mentor will help guide you in your research.

Click here to register online or visit prescottlibrary.info.

