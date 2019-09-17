OFFERS
Coyotes, Kings split preseason home-and-home
NHL

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 11:15 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conor Garland had two goals and an assist to help the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 in one of two matchups between the teams’ split squads.

Clayton Keller, Christian Dvorak and Jordan Gross scored for the Coyotes, which had seven players record a point. Garland and Dvorak finished with three points each, and Keller and Gross recorded two points apiece.

Arizona had Darcy Kuemper and Adin Hill split time in goal. Kuemper started and made 16 saves in the first two periods, and Hill stopped 10 in the third.

Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 10 shots in the opening half of the game for Los Angeles, while Calvin Petersen gave up two goals on 15 shots.

In Glendale, Arizona, Akil Thomas had a goal and an assist to lift the Kings a 4-1 win.

Michael Anderson, Michael Amadio and Samuel Fagemo also scored for the Kings. Thomas, Amadio and Fagemo scored in an eight-minute span of the second period to turn a 1-1 game into a 4-1 lead.

Derek Stepan scored Arizona’s lone goal.

