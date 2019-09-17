OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bradshaw Mountain Middle School honors its VIPS
Honoring a sister, helping an anxious student, offering a smile

Carol Weinrich holds the framed sign with photographs of her late sister, Catherine Coughlin, a teacher, honoring Coughlin and her family for donating to Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, at the Sept. 10 HUSD Governing Board meeting. From left are BMMS Principal Jessica Bennett, Gary and Carol Weinrich, and HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

Carol Weinrich holds the framed sign with photographs of her late sister, Catherine Coughlin, a teacher, honoring Coughlin and her family for donating to Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, at the Sept. 10 HUSD Governing Board meeting. From left are BMMS Principal Jessica Bennett, Gary and Carol Weinrich, and HUSD Superintendent Dan Streeter. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 7:10 p.m.

photo

By Sue Tone

Nurse Nancy Wilson, lead nurse for HUSD, receives the VIP Classified award for Bradshaw Mountain Middle School Sept. 10 at the HUSD Governing Board meeting for being “patient, kind and willing to serve wherever needed.”

Taking a personal interest, becoming a second mom, and a makeover embodied this month’s VIPS at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

BMMS Principal Jessica Bennett introduced the three members of the school community to the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board at its Sept. 10 meeting. The board meets at a different school site each month; the school’s principal selects an outstanding certified, classified and volunteer to honor.

VOLUNTEER

BMMS VIP Volunteers Carol and Gary Weinrich approached the school a year ago wanting to create something to honor Carol’s sister, Catherine Coughlin, who taught for 20 years in California, and who loved reading. They decided to make over the school’s library. It now has a fresh coat of paint, a LEGO wall and new flexible seating furniture. A large cabinet contains activities that keep the 100 or so students who arrive early and settle and stay busy in the library from 7 to 7:35 a.m.

A second project is underway.

“She let me know that our students deserve to arrive at a school with a clean and fresh entryway,” Bennett said. Carol is now helping design the space, and will reach out to individuals for help landscaping the front corner of the school.

Bennett created a framed sign with photographs of Coughlin reading to her students that will hang in the library to honor the teacher and her family. “My sister would be real thrilled,” Weinrich said.

CLASSIFIED

Bennett honored Nurse Nancy Wilson for the VIP Classified employee of the month. Wilson is lead nurse for the district, working at all school sites for the past five years; she trains all the new nurses. Bennett describes Wilson as “patient, kind and willing to serve wherever needed.”

“Nancy does not shy away from any task, and meets with students who are having anxiety, have signs of self-harm or who need additional emotional support,” the principal said.

photo

By Sue Tone

Eighth-grade teacher Amy Kidd is honored at the Sept. 10 at the HUSD Governing Board meeting for being “a little strict, but fair,” and having a positive attitude. Bradshaw Mountain Middle School Principal Jessica Bennet said Kidd mentors, guides and supports everyone with whom she works.

She noted that Wilson “wears many hats” and takes a personal interest in the physical and social-emotional health of each student.

“She is a true gem,” Bennett said.

CERTIFIED

Amy Kidd, VIP Certified employee, has been with the district 12 years and with BMMS for three years, a fact Bennett described as winning the lottery. Kidd’s eighth-grade students weighed in on her nomination with these comments.

“She is always roaming the cafeteria in the morning to make sure us kids are starting the day off well.” And “There are some days where I am very sad and she is just so positive about everything and she makes me a better student and makes a huge impact on others.”

One student acknowledged Kidd as being “a little strict, but she is fair. As a result, this has caused me to listen very carefully to what teachers say to us.” Another said Kidd was like a second mom.

Bennett said people know who Kidd’s students are because they ask “How high do I need to jump?”

“I invite everyone to stop by and witness the magic,” Bennet said about Kidd’s classroom.

The HUSD Governing Board regular meeting next month takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Humboldt Elementary School.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

District honors very important BMMS people
Funny and strict, meet and greet, advocate and serve
Middle school embraces a rock, an extra mile, and a chaperone
GHMS teacher, aide and volunteer honored by school district
Humboldt school district governing board meets Tuesday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries