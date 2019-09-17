Bradshaw Mountain Middle School honors its VIPS

Taking a personal interest, becoming a second mom, and a makeover embodied this month’s VIPS at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

BMMS Principal Jessica Bennett introduced the three members of the school community to the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board at its Sept. 10 meeting. The board meets at a different school site each month; the school’s principal selects an outstanding certified, classified and volunteer to honor.

VOLUNTEER

BMMS VIP Volunteers Carol and Gary Weinrich approached the school a year ago wanting to create something to honor Carol’s sister, Catherine Coughlin, who taught for 20 years in California, and who loved reading. They decided to make over the school’s library. It now has a fresh coat of paint, a LEGO wall and new flexible seating furniture. A large cabinet contains activities that keep the 100 or so students who arrive early and settle and stay busy in the library from 7 to 7:35 a.m.

A second project is underway.

“She let me know that our students deserve to arrive at a school with a clean and fresh entryway,” Bennett said. Carol is now helping design the space, and will reach out to individuals for help landscaping the front corner of the school.

Bennett created a framed sign with photographs of Coughlin reading to her students that will hang in the library to honor the teacher and her family. “My sister would be real thrilled,” Weinrich said.

CLASSIFIED

Bennett honored Nurse Nancy Wilson for the VIP Classified employee of the month. Wilson is lead nurse for the district, working at all school sites for the past five years; she trains all the new nurses. Bennett describes Wilson as “patient, kind and willing to serve wherever needed.”

“Nancy does not shy away from any task, and meets with students who are having anxiety, have signs of self-harm or who need additional emotional support,” the principal said.

She noted that Wilson “wears many hats” and takes a personal interest in the physical and social-emotional health of each student.

“She is a true gem,” Bennett said.

CERTIFIED

Amy Kidd, VIP Certified employee, has been with the district 12 years and with BMMS for three years, a fact Bennett described as winning the lottery. Kidd’s eighth-grade students weighed in on her nomination with these comments.

“She is always roaming the cafeteria in the morning to make sure us kids are starting the day off well.” And “There are some days where I am very sad and she is just so positive about everything and she makes me a better student and makes a huge impact on others.”

One student acknowledged Kidd as being “a little strict, but she is fair. As a result, this has caused me to listen very carefully to what teachers say to us.” Another said Kidd was like a second mom.

Bennett said people know who Kidd’s students are because they ask “How high do I need to jump?”

“I invite everyone to stop by and witness the magic,” Bennet said about Kidd’s classroom.

The HUSD Governing Board regular meeting next month takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Humboldt Elementary School.