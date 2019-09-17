OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

7 in 7: Balloons in Prescott Valley, parade in Dewey-Humoldt, rallies in Prescott

The Agua Fria Festival is the biggest annual family-fun event in Dewey-Humboldt. This year's main parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. (Courier file photo)

The Agua Fria Festival is the biggest annual family-fun event in Dewey-Humboldt. This year's main parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 9:13 p.m.

A yellow tinge to leaves means fall weather is creeping closer, which provides a better environment for fundraising walks, rallies and parades. Indoor events this week are just as exciting and offer valuable information for people and planet.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days.

Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week:

No. 1 – People Who Care informational meeting will give an overview of the organization for volunteers wanting to make a difference in the lives of others. It takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at its office at 147 Grove Avenue, Prescott, with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt and Chino Valley.

Volunteers with this nonprofit provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows individuals to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible. For more information, call 928-445-2480.

No. 2 – Join the Prescott Earth March and Rally Global Climate Strike from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Thanks to young Greta Thunberg, people worldwide are supporting local, state and national governments in their efforts to stop the climate crisis. The Prescott Justice Choir will lead the singing, and a few motivational speakers will contribute to the event.

No. 3 – Author Janet Fitch appears at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Yavapai College Community Room, Library Building 19, in Prescott. The acclaimed novelist will read from her newest book, “Chimes of a Lost Cathedral,” a continuation of “The Revolution of Marina M.” set during the Russian Revolution, and answers questions. Fitch is the author of the best-selling novels White Oleander, an Oprah’s Book club pick, and Paint it Black, both made into feature films.

Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with support from Peregrine Book Company, makes possible these free Literary Southwest author presentations.

No. 4 – Founders of the Indivisible Movement will speak in Prescott at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Mile High Middle School at the Neighborhood Summit for Equity. Husband and wife, Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, named on the 2019 Time: 100 Most Influential People list, manifested a movement that now has more than 6,000 Indivisible Chapters across the country.

Other speakers at the event are KJ Ink, spoken word; Mayfield Brooks with “Improvising While Black” performance; Miriel Manning, Social Justice coordinator at Granite Peaks Universalist Unitarian; and Lexi Coburn, National Indivisible Senior Training Associate.

No. 5 – March for Babies with the March of Dimes. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. The March begins at 8 a.m. and traverses 3.5 miles. Bank of the West from Mayer and Bradshaw Mountain High School HOSA teams and others will march to raise money for research on birth defects and to support for healthy mothers and babies. For more information, call Event Chair Judy York at 928-713-3733.

No. 6 – Agua Fria Festival is the biggest annual family-fun event in Dewey-Humboldt. Beginning with a Pet Parade at 9:05 a.m., a main parade at 10 a.m., a Cowboy Poetry Contest, Humboldt’s Got Talent, Best Beard and Mustache Contest, Prescott Regulators and Their Shady Ladies, live music from Sky Daddy and Rhythm ‘n Boots, silent auction, and a chance to win a gold nugget, the day’s events cost $3 to enjoy.

No. 7 – Immigration panel co-sponsored by the Prescott PeaceBuilders and the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Prescott United Methodist Church. Panel members include an immigration activist, Laura Rambikur; an immigration attorney; a Holocaust survivor, Saul Fein; local law enforcement; and a member of the local immigration community. The event is free and open to the public, with time for questions and answers; refreshments will be provided.

BONUS: Rotary Balloon Glow, sponsored by Prescott Valley Rotary and other partners, takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Entertainment District across from Findlay Toyota Event Center with gates opening at 2 p.m. Activities include a full venue of balloons, games, food vendors and cool surprises in the Kids’ Zone, live music, a wine and beer garden, and a balloon glow in the evening. Funds raised will support the Prescott Valley portion of the Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

BONUS No. 2 – Racial Equity Workshops by Lexi Coburn, Senior Training Associate from National Indivisible, take place twice, 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Mile High Middle School. Learn about the different ways we can help develop racial equity in organizations, communities, perspectives and relationships in these free workshops. Registration is limited to 40 participants in each group. Sign up at prescottindivisible.org/racial-equity-summit-signup/

In between is a Human Rights Rally from 12 to 2 p.m. with the Social Justice and Community Organizing program of Prescott College gathering at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Open to all.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local in Brief: Chino Valley Town Council to discuss projects for 2019-20
KornUkopia Calendar: Sept. 13-22, 2019
Quad Cities Events: Sept. 18-21
Prescott Valley Days will soar with balloon festival
Prescott Valley Days kicks off tonight with carnival

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries