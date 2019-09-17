7 in 7: Balloons in Prescott Valley, parade in Dewey-Humoldt, rallies in Prescott

A yellow tinge to leaves means fall weather is creeping closer, which provides a better environment for fundraising walks, rallies and parades. Indoor events this week are just as exciting and offer valuable information for people and planet.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days.

Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week:

No. 1 – People Who Care informational meeting will give an overview of the organization for volunteers wanting to make a difference in the lives of others. It takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at its office at 147 Grove Avenue, Prescott, with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt and Chino Valley.

Volunteers with this nonprofit provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows individuals to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible. For more information, call 928-445-2480.

No. 2 – Join the Prescott Earth March and Rally Global Climate Strike from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Thanks to young Greta Thunberg, people worldwide are supporting local, state and national governments in their efforts to stop the climate crisis. The Prescott Justice Choir will lead the singing, and a few motivational speakers will contribute to the event.

No. 3 – Author Janet Fitch appears at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Yavapai College Community Room, Library Building 19, in Prescott. The acclaimed novelist will read from her newest book, “Chimes of a Lost Cathedral,” a continuation of “The Revolution of Marina M.” set during the Russian Revolution, and answers questions. Fitch is the author of the best-selling novels White Oleander, an Oprah’s Book club pick, and Paint it Black, both made into feature films.

Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with support from Peregrine Book Company, makes possible these free Literary Southwest author presentations.

No. 4 – Founders of the Indivisible Movement will speak in Prescott at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Mile High Middle School at the Neighborhood Summit for Equity. Husband and wife, Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, named on the 2019 Time: 100 Most Influential People list, manifested a movement that now has more than 6,000 Indivisible Chapters across the country.

Other speakers at the event are KJ Ink, spoken word; Mayfield Brooks with “Improvising While Black” performance; Miriel Manning, Social Justice coordinator at Granite Peaks Universalist Unitarian; and Lexi Coburn, National Indivisible Senior Training Associate.

No. 5 – March for Babies with the March of Dimes. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. The March begins at 8 a.m. and traverses 3.5 miles. Bank of the West from Mayer and Bradshaw Mountain High School HOSA teams and others will march to raise money for research on birth defects and to support for healthy mothers and babies. For more information, call Event Chair Judy York at 928-713-3733.

No. 6 – Agua Fria Festival is the biggest annual family-fun event in Dewey-Humboldt. Beginning with a Pet Parade at 9:05 a.m., a main parade at 10 a.m., a Cowboy Poetry Contest, Humboldt’s Got Talent, Best Beard and Mustache Contest, Prescott Regulators and Their Shady Ladies, live music from Sky Daddy and Rhythm ‘n Boots, silent auction, and a chance to win a gold nugget, the day’s events cost $3 to enjoy.

No. 7 – Immigration panel co-sponsored by the Prescott PeaceBuilders and the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Prescott United Methodist Church. Panel members include an immigration activist, Laura Rambikur; an immigration attorney; a Holocaust survivor, Saul Fein; local law enforcement; and a member of the local immigration community. The event is free and open to the public, with time for questions and answers; refreshments will be provided.

BONUS: Rotary Balloon Glow, sponsored by Prescott Valley Rotary and other partners, takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Entertainment District across from Findlay Toyota Event Center with gates opening at 2 p.m. Activities include a full venue of balloons, games, food vendors and cool surprises in the Kids’ Zone, live music, a wine and beer garden, and a balloon glow in the evening. Funds raised will support the Prescott Valley portion of the Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

BONUS No. 2 – Racial Equity Workshops by Lexi Coburn, Senior Training Associate from National Indivisible, take place twice, 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Mile High Middle School. Learn about the different ways we can help develop racial equity in organizations, communities, perspectives and relationships in these free workshops. Registration is limited to 40 participants in each group. Sign up at prescottindivisible.org/racial-equity-summit-signup/

In between is a Human Rights Rally from 12 to 2 p.m. with the Social Justice and Community Organizing program of Prescott College gathering at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Open to all.

