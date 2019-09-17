OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker

The Arizona and California Railroad’s bridge over the Colorado River at Parker caught fire Saturday night, Sept. 14, 2019. (Today’s News-Herald, Emily Panuco/Courtesy)

The Arizona and California Railroad’s bridge over the Colorado River at Parker caught fire Saturday night, Sept. 14, 2019. (Today’s News-Herald, Emily Panuco/Courtesy)

JOHN GUTEKUNST, Today's News-Herald
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 6:18 p.m.

PARKER – The historic railroad bridge over the Colorado River in Parker caught fire late Saturday evening, Sept. 14. No injuries were reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, small flames could still be seen and the bridge was smoldering. Fire crews remained on scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

The 111-year-old bridge, which services the Arizona and California Railroad, caught fire sometime around 10:45 p.m. The fire burned the southern end of the bridge (the Arizona side) near the entrance to BlueWater Lagoon. The bridge deck and pilings were both burned, and vegetation along the banks of the Colorado River was burned as well.

Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services spokesperson Michael Williams said in an email that the fire was still burning in hot spots as of Sunday afternoon, and railroad ties were being removed to keep the fire from spreading.

Genesee & Wyoming is the parent company of the Arizona & California Railroad.

“The railroad has begun mobilizing contractors and materials and expects a two-week outage,” Williams said. “But it’s early in the process and pending damage assessment. The railroad’s customers are all east of the bridge, so we are working to route traffic to the east.”

In the meantime, increased railroad traffic has been coming through Yavapai County, according to comments on social media. Representatives with Genesee & Wyoming and the Arizona & California Railroad did not respond to questions at press time.

photo

By late the next morning, Sept. 15, 2019, small flames were still visible and the bridge was smoldering as crews inspected the damage. (Parker Pioneer, John Gutekunst/Courtesy)

Williams said state and federal authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Buckskin Fire Chief Troy Maloney said the wooden support structures on the Arizona side of the bridge were heavily involved in fire and a brush fire had started below the bridge. These were quickly extinguished, but the fire had spread to railroad ties further out in the steel sections of the bridge.

Maloney said firefighters couldn’t reach these sections with their water streams.

On Sunday morning, Maloney said the decision was made to have Parker and Buckskin firefighters use chainsaws to remove ties to make a fire break. The other ties would be allowed to burn out. He said the bridge would be monitored by the railroad.

Maloney said motorists, boaters and others are advised to use caution when near the bridge. “People in the area are highly recommended to stay out from under the bridge as large pieces of burning railroad ties will continue to fall into the water,” Maloney said.

The A & C is a short line based in Parker.

The bridge was completed in 1908 as part of building the original Arizona & California Railway, which took place from 1903 to 1910. The line was a subsidiary of the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe, or as it was commonly known, the Santa Fe. The Santa Fe was looking for a shorter route between Phoenix and the big markets of California.

The railroad played a key role in the development of Parker. The Santa Fe needed an operations center for the line, and the most likely place was where the line would cross the Colorado River. This point was in the middle of the Colorado River Indian Reservation. Congress deeded one square mile of CRIT land to the railroad. This became the site of the Town of Parker.

The Today's News-Herald and Parker Pioneer are sister publications of The Daily Courier.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Days Past: Railroading in Central Arizona opened Southwest
Days Past: History along Route 89 from Chino Valley to Ash Fork: Part II
Some Early Travelers across Northern Arizona: Aubry, Sitgreaves, Whipple, Ives, and Beale
Explosives found in Colorado River near Parker campground
Days Past: How Arizona got on the map - Part 14

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries