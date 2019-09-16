Tax program at Gateway Mall looking for volunteers

The AARP TaxAide Program located at the Gateway Mall is looking for volunteer tax preparers for the upcoming tax filing season.

Training is provided free by an IRS certified instructor. Training will be held once each week beginning Sept. 16 and consist of one tax law specific item each month through December with encouragement to attend at least one session monthly.

In addition to tax law training, there will be training on use of the software, and lab times will be available weekly.

A full week of training and certification will be held Jan. 13 to 16. Interested individuals can register as a TaxAide volunteer at aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. Once signed up, the local volunteer coordinator will be notified and will contact you with additional information about the program.

The local contact for information is Janelle Riedl at taxaide@cableone.net or 928-925-4209.