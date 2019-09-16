Prescott Earth March & Rally set for Sept. 20

The Prescott Earth March & Rally is to support the Global Climate Strike action worldwide on Friday, Sept. 20. It will begin at 5 p.m. in downtown Prescott at the courthouse. Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) is helping to mobilize the Prescott area community in solidarity with the world.

Join hundreds of people as they gather at the courthouse to rally together in supporting local, state and national governments to take action to stop the climate crisis and save our planet.

The Prescott Justice Choir will lead the crowd in singing “We Sing for the Climate” and there will be a few motivational speakers. This event is designed to inspire the youth in our community to organize and mobilize on environmental awareness and protection.

Millions will take part in global climate strikes on Sept. 20 and continue action through Sept. 27, calling it the “Week for Future.”

Organizers say that it is on course to be the largest global mobilization against climate breakdown; with over 6,000 people in 150 countries pledging to organize events to date. The week-long movement will surround the UN Climate Summit being held on Sept. 23 in New York, which aims to meet the climate challenge by accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The range of actions are huge: from people walking out of work to join strikes, rallies, music concerts and marches. We invite you to join the Prescott earth march and rally to help us support this youth movement gaining momentum around the world.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance.