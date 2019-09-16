OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Earth March & Rally set for Sept. 20

From right to left top: Peter Sherman, Mariana Alltrichter, Mary Ann Graffegnino, Kimberly Dawn and our youth activists on bottom row (right to left): Suli Alba Sherman, Ceiba Azul Sherman and Leif on Sept. 7 at the NAZCCA community decorating rally signs and T-shirt party held at the Prescott Library. (NAZCCA/Courtesy)

From right to left top: Peter Sherman, Mariana Alltrichter, Mary Ann Graffegnino, Kimberly Dawn and our youth activists on bottom row (right to left): Suli Alba Sherman, Ceiba Azul Sherman and Leif on Sept. 7 at the NAZCCA community decorating rally signs and T-shirt party held at the Prescott Library. (NAZCCA/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 16, 2019 10:28 p.m.

The Prescott Earth March & Rally is to support the Global Climate Strike action worldwide on Friday, Sept. 20. It will begin at 5 p.m. in downtown Prescott at the courthouse. Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) is helping to mobilize the Prescott area community in solidarity with the world.

Join hundreds of people as they gather at the courthouse to rally together in supporting local, state and national governments to take action to stop the climate crisis and save our planet.

The Prescott Justice Choir will lead the crowd in singing “We Sing for the Climate” and there will be a few motivational speakers. This event is designed to inspire the youth in our community to organize and mobilize on environmental awareness and protection.

Millions will take part in global climate strikes on Sept. 20 and continue action through Sept. 27, calling it the “Week for Future.”

Organizers say that it is on course to be the largest global mobilization against climate breakdown; with over 6,000 people in 150 countries pledging to organize events to date. The week-long movement will surround the UN Climate Summit being held on Sept. 23 in New York, which aims to meet the climate challenge by accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The range of actions are huge: from people walking out of work to join strikes, rallies, music concerts and marches. We invite you to join the Prescott earth march and rally to help us support this youth movement gaining momentum around the world.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Climate change rally to focus on reduction of carbon
Author to speak on peace, nonviolence, climate change March 3
Second Climate Change Rally hopes to bring attention to world leaders
March For Our Lives - Prescott photo gallery
Letter: NASA climate change website irks reader

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries