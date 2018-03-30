Legal briefs: Suspended judge pleads in underwear-theft case
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A suspended New York judge has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary for trying to sneak into a neighbor’s home to steal her underwear.
Robert Cicale (sih-KAL’-ee) pleaded guilty Friday in Suffolk County court.
Prosecutors say the 50-year-old Cicale had several pairs of worn women’s underwear stuffed into his jacket and raincoat when he was arrested on March 29, 2018, after leaving the neighbor’s home.
They say he admitted that he had entered the home on several occasions and stolen panties from a hamper.
Cicale was removed from the bench after his arrest. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 15 to five years of probation with sex offender status.
Cicale’s attorney, Michael J. Brown, tells Newsday that Cicale is a changed man. Brown says Cicale has dealt with “his mental illness issues.”
