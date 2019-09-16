OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Angry Fred ruins friendly gatherings

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: September 16, 2019 9:32 p.m.

Dear Annie: There is a family in our congregation, “Fred” and “Wilma,” who have two kids who are the same age as ours. My wife is friends with Wilma, and the kids all get along well. The problem is Fred. He’s a fat jerk. We’ve known them for six years, and I work at the same company as him. However, I got promoted faster thanks to my working like a horse. He’s an extremely jealous man and loves to make stupid comments about my work, right in front of people in social situations, even though I rarely talk about my job. I grin and bear it.

But he also makes stupid comments about how other people look, such as saying that my wife has thighs like a ham. He said it in front of several people. I replied, “How would you like it if someone said that about your wife?” He said, “Hey, my wife knows how to take what comes.” I don’t want this happening, because he does it in front of the kids, and this is precisely what we’re trying to teach the kids NOT to do.

Another time, we were at a formal lunch with several families at someone’s home, and the kids were playing pool in the living room. Fred insisted that the kids leave the pool table alone, and a teenage boy said: “No, this is not your home. Don’t give us orders, and besides, there’s nothing else for us to do here.” Fred got in the boy’s face, and ended up being wrestled to the floor by this kid. The last straw was when he grabbed the kid’s belly and squeezed it and said, “Boy, you are so fat,” and the boy’s father slapped him.

I don’t want this man around anymore. I don’t want him in my home, and I don’t want to go to his. Nobody else does either. But we want to invite his wife and kids. What should we do? We can’t call her and say, “Wilma, you and your kids are invited, but your husband is not.” We could call him and say, “You and your family are invited, but if you can’t behave yourself, you can always say you have to work that day.”

What is the solution when you don’t want your friend’s husband around because he doesn’t behave properly? — Upset by Friend’s Rude Husband

Dear Friend’s Rude Husband: Wow, he does sound very unpleasant. What an unhappy man he must be to go around insulting others. The real victims in all this are his wife and kids. You have every right not to invite this man into your house. I think you can say to Wilma that her and her kids are invited over but her husband is not.

However, making a comment about his wife knowing “how to take what comes” sounds like emotional abuse. Wilma could really use a friend. Try to show her lots of compassion. If she is insulted that you will not invite her husband when you invite her, then it is time to take a break from this family until he learns how to behave properly. Toxic people create a toxic environment. Why surround yourself with negativity? It’s just not worth it when there are so many great people in the world.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette —is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Annie's Mailbox: Mom is mistreated by daughter-in-law
Dear Annie: Ex-husband still has control over my life
Annie's Mailbox: Don't bring me down
Dear Annie: My boss continuing to raise my anxiety
Dear Annie: Why can’t we not be friends?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries