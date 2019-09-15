‘The Unlovables’ free workshop for teachers begins 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Unlovables, a variety of animals some people find incredibly difficult to love. Maybe it is the way they look or how they behave. Whatever the reason, many people don’t like them.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department invites educators of all subjects to look at two of these hard-to-love animals – bats and vultures – in a series of three free workshops. Educators will learn the natural history of these animals in an effort to dispel myths and misunderstandings about them through engaging classroom activities to share with students.

Teachers may participate in one, two or all three workshops that fit interests and schedules. The first two are live webinars that can be viewed from a computer anywhere. The Bats Webinar takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17; the Vultures Webinar at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, both last about 1.5 hours.

The final workshop is in-person and is part of the annual Bats and Buzzards at the Bridge program in Wickenburg from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

This is a public event that allows participants to see bats and vultures in the wild while learning from expert representatives from a number of wildlife and outdoor recreation organizations. The family-friendly program will provide an excellent firsthand experience to supplement the information gained during the webinars. Teachers will receive additional education resources.

Registration is required. All registered applicants will receive additional information about the program in a confirmation email. Register through http://bit.ly/UnlovableWildlifeWorkshop.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.