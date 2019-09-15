Record $19,000 raised at Sunday’s Empty Bowl event

An hour before opening to the public, the line at Empty Bowls wound from the corner at Montezuma Street up to the ticket takers near the central bandstand. Two hours later, at noon, the line numbered about 300 on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser brought in more than a record $19,000 for local food banks, the largest amount in its 22 years, said Al Schober, president of the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which together with the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, hosts the event.

Standing in long lines for this popular fundraiser is part of the process. Hungry people often have no choice but to stand in line to eat, organizers said. Still, some don’t want to wait in line, volunteer Jenelle Scott reported. She spoke to a couple from South Dakota who wanted to learn more and to donate, but did not want to wait.

“I’m not hearing complaints. The music helps, and the free water is keeping everybody hydrated,” Scott said. Greg and the Gringos had people singing along to classic rock hits. Participants paid $20, picked out a handmade bowl, and chose two types of soups made by local chefs, and a piece of bread. Along with the two congregations, many volunteers, such as members from the Boy Scouts and Chino Valley’s Troop 579 Girl Scouts, helped keep the bowl tables replenished, washed the bowls, and served up soup.

Bruce Paul, Prescott, said this was his third year to participate. Standing in line is part of the experience, part of the fun, he said. The first year he met some fellow kayakers and they have since taken trips together.

Prescott native Xanthi Williams is participating for her fourth year. With her friend, Cindy Dickenson, from Scottsdale, Williams had been in line for about 45 minutes and had yet to round the corner from Montezuma to Cortez. “It’s worth it. As long as the soup’s still there,” she said with a laugh, looking forward to the Five Mushroom Bisque with Crispy Corn and Micro Arugula from Chef Ryan Peters of Farm Provisions.

For six years, Jean Cole and her family have contributed. “We like supporting the event,” she said, “although it was harder when the kids were little.” Schober said without the volunteers this event could not happen.