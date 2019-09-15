OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 16
Record $19,000 raised at Sunday’s Empty Bowl event

Mollie Hall, server with Farm Provisions, adds another pot of Five Mushroom Bisque with Crispy Corn and Micro Arugula to the serving pan at the Sept. 15 Empty Bowls fundraiser event on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 15, 2019 11:05 p.m.

An hour before opening to the public, the line at Empty Bowls wound from the corner at Montezuma Street up to the ticket takers near the central bandstand. Two hours later, at noon, the line numbered about 300 on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser brought in more than a record $19,000 for local food banks, the largest amount in its 22 years, said Al Schober, president of the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which together with the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, hosts the event.

photo

The line winds from the right where people stand with their empty bowls and finishes to the left with soup and bread at the Sept. 15 Empty Bowls fundraiser event on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

Standing in long lines for this popular fundraiser is part of the process. Hungry people often have no choice but to stand in line to eat, organizers said. Still, some don’t want to wait in line, volunteer Jenelle Scott reported. She spoke to a couple from South Dakota who wanted to learn more and to donate, but did not want to wait.

“I’m not hearing complaints. The music helps, and the free water is keeping everybody hydrated,” Scott said. Greg and the Gringos had people singing along to classic rock hits. Participants paid $20, picked out a handmade bowl, and chose two types of soups made by local chefs, and a piece of bread. Along with the two congregations, many volunteers, such as members from the Boy Scouts and Chino Valley’s Troop 579 Girl Scouts, helped keep the bowl tables replenished, washed the bowls, and served up soup.

photo

Cousins Lyla Horton, 8, left in front, and Audrey Horton, 12, returned to the tables to contemplate exchanging their bowls at the Sept. 15 Empty Bowls fundraiser event on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. The family has participated for six or more years, their grandmother said, and they have quite a collection of bowls at home.

Bruce Paul, Prescott, said this was his third year to participate. Standing in line is part of the experience, part of the fun, he said. The first year he met some fellow kayakers and they have since taken trips together.

Prescott native Xanthi Williams is participating for her fourth year. With her friend, Cindy Dickenson, from Scottsdale, Williams had been in line for about 45 minutes and had yet to round the corner from Montezuma to Cortez. “It’s worth it. As long as the soup’s still there,” she said with a laugh, looking forward to the Five Mushroom Bisque with Crispy Corn and Micro Arugula from Chef Ryan Peters of Farm Provisions.

photo

Empty Bowls volunteer Jenelle Scott, with sign, said she heard no complaints from participants about standing in line. The music and free water were a big help during the Sept. 15 annual fundraising event on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

For six years, Jean Cole and her family have contributed. “We like supporting the event,” she said, “although it was harder when the kids were little.” Schober said without the volunteers this event could not happen.

photo

Prescott native Xanthi Williams, right, with her friend, Cindy Dickenson, Scottsdale, said the experience of standing in line, visiting, and listening to music was worth it at the Sept. 15 Empty Bowls fundraiser event on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza.

Contact
