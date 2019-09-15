OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 16
PUSD Student of the Week: Liam

Liam

Liam

Originally Published: September 15, 2019 10:41 p.m.

Liam is a wonderful 3- almost 4-year-old student at Discovery Gardens Preschool. Liam is loved by all of his classmates and staff. Liam comes to school so excited to learn and spend time with his friends. Liam’s favorite things to do at school are to spend time in the reading center looking at books and singing and dancing during music and movement time. Liam knows how to use sign language to communicate and he is using this wonderful skill to teach his whole class how to communicate using sign language especially during circle time and story time. As Liam’s teacher, I can say with great confidence that he is a student that loves to learn, make new friends, and help in the classroom. Liam loves his family, friends, and the many adventures that life brings.

Lanette Merkt

Preschool Teacher, Discovery Gardens Preschool

More like this story

PUSD Student of the Week: Maggie Connery and Teacher of the Month: Ashlee Page
PUSD Student of the Week: Noah Cuenca Hardy
PUSD Student of the Week: Jan. 30, 2017
Discovery Gardens programs serve quad-city area
Early education is key for youngsters

