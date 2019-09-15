OFFERS
Mesa ends Roughriders’ unbeaten streak, posts 1-nil win
Junior College Soccer

Yavapai College Roughriders. (Courtesy)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: September 15, 2019 11:56 p.m.

MESA — The Yavapai College men’s soccer team saw its seven-match winning streak come to an end in a 1-0 loss to Mesa C.C. late Saturday night.

The match was delayed due to lightning for more than an hour Saturday, starting well after the scheduled 7 p.m. start time.

Andres Hernandez scored that match’s only goal in the 87th minute to end the Roughriders’ streak.

Yavapai (7-1-0, 0-0-0 ACCAC) has outscored its opponents 44-5 this season, and hasn’t surrendered more than one goal in any match.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders open ACCAC play Thursday, Sept. 19, as they welcome Glendale C.C. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley.

Yavapai then hits the road for three straight contests, beginning with Phoenix College on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Roughriders do not return to Prescott until Oct. 5 against Mesa.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

