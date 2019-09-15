Letter: Phone etiquette
Editor:
Whatever became of phone etiquette? It used to be when someone called, especially a business, they identified themselves. “This is Esmeralda from ABC Screen Door Company. Is this Mary?” But today the caller just says, “Is this Mary?” If someone says simply, “Is this Mary?” I am not bashful about saying, “Who wants to know?” It depends who is calling whether I am Mary or not.
Surely people who make these calls understand what an annoyance it is to answer calls that they don’t want. They should understand the people they are calling feel the same. I understand about not answering calls from numbers you don’t recognize but if there is a crisis of some kind, you don’t want to miss an important call so you answer everything.
And when I receive a call from someone who identifies themselves first I always thank them for doing so. Maybe the lesson will get learned.
Mary Dahl
Prescott
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: