Letter: Phone etiquette

Editor:

Whatever became of phone etiquette? It used to be when someone called, especially a business, they identified themselves. “This is Esmeralda from ABC Screen Door Company. Is this Mary?” But today the caller just says, “Is this Mary?” If someone says simply, “Is this Mary?” I am not bashful about saying, “Who wants to know?” It depends who is calling whether I am Mary or not.

Surely people who make these calls understand what an annoyance it is to answer calls that they don’t want. They should understand the people they are calling feel the same. I understand about not answering calls from numbers you don’t recognize but if there is a crisis of some kind, you don’t want to miss an important call so you answer everything.

And when I receive a call from someone who identifies themselves first I always thank them for doing so. Maybe the lesson will get learned.

Mary Dahl

Prescott