Letter: Rules about immigrants
Editor:
The guest editorial by Joe Guzzardi discusses Trump administration reinstatement of rules about immigrants not becoming “public charges”, and the resulting “... critics high pitched objections...”
A couple years ago my wife and I, both US Citizens, applied for Visa’s to visit Mexico for periods longer than allowed with a passport only.
In addition to a police background check, we were required to present ourselves at the Mexican Consulate in Phoenix, with copies of all of our bank statements for the prior 12 months. Fortunately, we passed that test and spent an enjoyable six months in Lake Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico.
The alternative offered to providing those copies was to post a cash bond in the amount of US $85,000. To my knowledge, there have been zero protests against that common-sense Mexican policy.
John Stevens
Prescott
